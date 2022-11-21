S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 41.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $345.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.14. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

