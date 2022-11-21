Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,188,000 after acquiring an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 232,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.