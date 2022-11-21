Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,518 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of General Motors worth $99,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in General Motors by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 799,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

