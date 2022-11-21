Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $123,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

ACN opened at $286.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

