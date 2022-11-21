United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

