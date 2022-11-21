Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.38 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

