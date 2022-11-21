FirstGroup plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

FirstGroup Stock Down 8.8 %

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.75) to GBX 129 ($1.52) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 160 ($1.88) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

