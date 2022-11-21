Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Enerflex Trading Up 8.8 %

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

