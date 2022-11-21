M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of M&F Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $22.80.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
