M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. M&F Bancorp has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $22.80.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

