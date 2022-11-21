BANCO DO BRASIL/S Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.77.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
