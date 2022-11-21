VMware (VMW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at VMware

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

