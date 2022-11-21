Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.36 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

