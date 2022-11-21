Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PRF opened at $159.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

