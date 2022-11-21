Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

