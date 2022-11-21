Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW opened at $209.93 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.