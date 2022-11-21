Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.

