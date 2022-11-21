Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

JHMM stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

