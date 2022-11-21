Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $193.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $202.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.15.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 43,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 15,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,380,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

