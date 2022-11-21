NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised NeoGames from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
NeoGames Trading Down 1.3 %
NeoGames stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $41.16.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
