NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NeoGames from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NeoGames stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $41.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 75.3% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 525,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 493,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

