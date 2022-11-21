KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $16.43 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

