KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
KLX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $16.43 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.