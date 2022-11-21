Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

