Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $212,550.00 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
