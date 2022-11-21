Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $212,550.00 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 480,196 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $10,257,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

