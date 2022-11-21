Kathy Turgeon Sells 23,333 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$332,394.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,146,171.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.43 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

