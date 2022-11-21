JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $121.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.72.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

