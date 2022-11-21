DA Davidson Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $1.50

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of REE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

