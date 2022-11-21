DA Davidson Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $1.50

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
REE Automotive Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of REE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.