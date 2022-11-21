Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

