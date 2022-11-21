INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Research Coverage Started at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
INDUS Price Performance
INDHF opened at 43.00 on Friday. INDUS has a one year low of 43.00 and a one year high of 43.00.
