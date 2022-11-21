Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Down 4.5 %

NKLA stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $336,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.