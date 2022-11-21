Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nikola Trading Down 4.5 %
NKLA stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
