GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

