BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $113.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $369,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 26.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

