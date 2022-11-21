Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,740,244.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

