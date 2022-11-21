Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.