Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $108.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.72.

ROST stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

