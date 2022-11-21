Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.01 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

