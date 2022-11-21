Credit Suisse Group Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $33.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

