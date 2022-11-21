Barrington Research Trims Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Target Price to $24.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.84 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $639.04 million, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

