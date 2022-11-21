Robert W. Baird Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

