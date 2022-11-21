Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean Buys 22,667 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.53. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.92 and a 1-year high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

