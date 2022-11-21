Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

