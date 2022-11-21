Morgan Stanley Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RENT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.95.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Down 13.9 %

RENT stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.