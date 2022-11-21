Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.72.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

