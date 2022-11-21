Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $197,602.40 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,122,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

