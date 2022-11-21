Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $180,259.68 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $55.62 on Monday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $527.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.