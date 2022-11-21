Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $143,478.78 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $143,478.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

