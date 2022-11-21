Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $139,949.81 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

