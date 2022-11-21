Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $752.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.