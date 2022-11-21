Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

