Northland Securities Trims GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Target Price to $2.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GAN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 59.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

