FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus raised FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.93 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

