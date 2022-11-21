Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $209.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

